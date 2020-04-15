Tributes paid to Royal Berkshire Hospital doctor

A doctor working at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading has died.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust announced that Dr Peter Tun died in its intensive care unit on April 13.

Dr Tun, 62, was an associate specialist in Neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for more than 21 years, and was well known across the Neurorehab community nationally.

The trust has not confirmed whether Dr Tun died with Covid-19 but social media posts are claiming that he had contracted the virus.

Dr Tun’s two sons said: “Our family is immensely proud of our superhero Dad.

"He used to say, ‘treat all your patients like they are your own family’ and this speaks to the type of character that he had.

"To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day.”

The trust said that Dr Tun was "an extremely well loved member of the team who was absolutely committed to his profession.

Throughout his career a not only touched the lives of so many patients and their families, but also those of us that had the privilege to work with him."

The trust's chief executive Steve McManus said: “The passing of Peter has sent a wave of grief throughout the entire organisation. Tributes have been pouring in from staff who have worked with Peter over the years and he will be sorely missed.

"On behalf of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust , we extend our sincere condolences to Peter’s family, friends and colleagues.”