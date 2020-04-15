Opening of Highwood Copse Primary School in Newbury delayed for year

THE opening of a new school in Newbury has been delayed again, this time because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Highwood Copse Primary School is now set to open in 2021.

The school, being built on land owned by Newbury College, was meant to welcome its initial intake of up to 30 reception pupils in September.

The plan was then to grow the intake numbers each year, achieving full capacity of 210 pupils in 2026.

The contractor, Newbury-based Feltham Construction, had been making progress with the new school.

However, its work has been increasingly affected by Government restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The council said that despite Feltham’s efforts to keep construction on track and ensuring the safety of workers, work was suspended on Friday, April 3.

Academy Trust Board chairman Iain Wolloff said: “We have already written to parents and I know that this will be more very unwelcome news at this difficult time.

“It is hugely disappointing for all those who have been working so hard to ensure the opening of a fantastic new school in September and for all those children and their parents who were looking forward to starting in the first reception class.”

Highwood was intended to open in September 2018 but has been hit by a series of setbacks.

West Berkshire Council appointed Kier to build the school, but retendered the contract following “high increases” in build costs.

“Potential legal delays” were also cited. Negotiations over a new access road and the freehold for the land also threatened to stall the work.

Dawnus Construction was then appointed to build Highwood and work began in August 2018.

But it stopped in March last year when Dawnus went into administration.

The delay caused by Dawnus entering administration and the subsequent tender for a new contractor meant that rectification work was needed to restart the build due to weather damage and some “defective work issues”.

As a result, the cost of building the new school increased by £1.7m.

West Berkshire’s executive member for education, children and young people Dominic Boeck (Con, Aldermaston) said: “It is regrettable that the epidemic has changed so many of our plans.

“However, I’m sure that everyone will understand that to ensure the safety of all those working on the Highwood Copse build, there is no alternative but to halt the works.

“Sadly, there is no option but to delay the opening of the school and parents will now be offered places at other local schools.”

For enquiries regarding admissions, email headteacher@highwoodcopse.co.uk or call the Highwood Copse admissions team on (01635) 845000.