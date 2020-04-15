Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (April 15)

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire has now risen to 180.

The new figure, just released by Public Health England, shows a jump of 32 cases since yesterday.

The total number of UK deaths of those hospitalised by the virus now stands at 12,868, as of 5pm yesterday (April 14).

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

The news comes on the same day that the number of worldwide cases of Covid-19 passes 2 million.

The UK government also said today that it would now test all care home residents and staff showing symptoms of the virus.

In Newbury, a special Primary Care Hub has been set up at Newbury Racecourse for local people showing symptoms of coronavirus, but not needing immediate hospital treatment.

The hubs will only be available to patients who have already gone through a structured medical assessment.