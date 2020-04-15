Thames Valley Police issue second highest number of coronavirus 'lockdown' fines

THAMES Valley Police has issued 219 fines for coronavirus lockdown-related offences – the second highest in England and Wales.

The fines were issued for breaches of Government public health regulations between March 27 and April 13.

Only Lancaster Police issued more fines – 380.

Wiltshire Police issued 69 and Hampshire Constabulary 103.

In total throughout the country, 3,203 fines were issued during that time period.

The figures were released today (Wednesday) by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), which pointed out that the total represents "less than 0.01 per cent of the eligible population in England and Wales".

Overall data shows a reduction in crime during the coronavirus outbreak and that the vast majority of the public are following Government regulations enacted in response to the crisis.

Police forces have seen crime reduce by 28 per cent in the four weeks to April 12 compared to the same period last year.

The provisional data also shows serious assaults and personal robbery have fallen by 27 per cent and rape by 37 per cent.

Falls have also been seen in residential burglary (down 37 per cent), vehicle crime (down 34 per cent) and shoplifting (down 54 per cent).

Calls to 999 are down by 14 per cent and there has been a 13 per cent drop in 101 calls. Many more people are reporting online – a 61 per cent increase.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: “The service across the UK currently has an overall absence rate of 10 per cent, covering both officers and staff, and not simply relating to Covid-19.

"With reductions in crime, policing is in a strong, resilient position due to the brilliant commitment of officers and staff and the extra hours of our police volunteers.

“Our message to the public is keep reporting crime to us – we are still here for you and our teams are working round clock to keep you safe. To those in danger or at risk, my message is we will come when you call for help.”

On March 26, the Government announced new public health regulations to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

These measures entitled officers to issue individuals with £60 fines if they failed to comply after officers had engaged with them, explained the risks to public health and encouraged voluntary compliance.

On the enforcement on new public health regulations, Mr Hewitt said: “The vast majority of people are staying at home in order to protect the NHS and help save lives.

"However, we have seen a small minority of people who, despite our best efforts, have refused to follow the instructions and officers have needed to use their enforcement powers.

“I want to thank everyone who is being responsible and following the regulations.

“Provisional data on the number of fines issued by police forces shows proportionate policing of these new regulations. Police have interacted with the public in their tens of thousands, with most engagements ending positively and with no need for a fine.

“Our approach – engage, explain and encourage, and only as a last resort, enforce – is working and will continue.”



The demographics of people issued with notices are as follows:

Eighty-two per cent of fines are given to men, and 15 per cent to women, with three per cent unknown. A third of fines were issued to those aged 18 to 24, with a further third going to those aged 25 to 34.