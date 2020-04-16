Newbury MP Laura Farris: ‘I’ve seen best of West Berks in action’

Following a glorious Easter weekend when I know many of you were cooped up indoors and separated from your loved ones, I want to say how incredibly grateful to you I am for the selflessness and commitment you have shown towards our community and to protecting lives.

I do not attempt to downplay how challenging this is for all of you and it is my sincere hope that these measures can be lifted as soon as possible.

Although these are still early days the data does suggest that the lockdown is working.

General hospitals in the area are reporting gradual reductions in hospital admission, and nationally the figures are showing improvements.

In the course of the last week I have seen some of the best of West Berkshire in action.

I visited Newbury Racecourse (which can no longer hold race meetings), which has thrown open its kitchens to the wonderful Fair Close Centre, enabling them to triple their meals-on-wheels delivery service and engage an army of local volunteers to help.

I also went to see Garry Poulson at the Newbury Volunteer Centre, who are playing a leading role in assisting vulnerable people through the Community Support Hub.

Again and again, I have seen examples of people in this community pulling together – pooling their resources, giving up their time, connecting with neighbours who they may not have even known before this crisis began.

I have also continued my national work. Parliament is operating at a virtual level and the Home Affairs Select Committee (of which I am a member) has been working throughout the Easter break on issues such as the quality of the police response, domestic violence and border control.

We conducted a lengthy evidence session with chief constables from across the UK who described how they are adapting to their new powers under the coronavirus legislation which was passed in record-breaking time.

All MPs are keenly aware that people have seen their freedom seriously curtailed and are alive to criticisms that some forces have been overzealous.

However, it was notable that when we spoke to the chief constables, their primary view was that there was high overall compliance with the lockdown and the imposition of spot-fines had been relatively rare.

As of April 8, two weeks into the lockdown, 1,084 such fines had been issued nationally, which suggested to us that the overall police response was proportionate.

We have also interviewed domestic abuse charities including the NSPCC about the increase in domestic violence at this time, and the work that Parliament can do to protect (usually) women and children unable to leave their homes.

Next week Parliament will formally return and although most of our sessions will be conducted remotely, I want you to know that I will be relentless in raising your concerns on the floor of the House.

This is a time when the role of your Member of Parliament in holding the Government to account is more important than ever, and I will ensure that the residents of West Berkshire have their voices heard.