Coronavirus lockdown: Would you like a chat with the mayor of Newbury?

WOULD you like a telephone chat with the mayor of Newbury?

Councillor Elizabeth O’Keeffe wants to reach out by offering a telephone chat service to help support elderly people who are self-isolating.

She said she came up with the idea to help combat loneliness during the coronavirus lockdown, in which some members of the community are unable to leave their homes and would like a social talk with the mayor.

She said: “My civic duties ended abruptly in mid-March. I wished to do something to help in the community, however given my age I was unable to volunteer for any tasks outside my home. Phoning self-isolating people who are home alone was one option.

"I know how much many organisations and charities like to have a visit from the mayor.”

Mrs O’Keeffe added: “Many individuals also enjoy a surprise visit on an anniversary or special birthday. Phoning some of these people for a chat seems like a way I can still do this.”

Phone calls will be made by an appointment basis and will be about 10 minutes long. If you would like to receive a phone call from the mayor, or would like to nominate somebody to receive a phone call, please contact the mayor’s office by phoning (01635) 780203, Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.

Alternatively send an email to mayor@newbury.gov.uk with the name of recipient of the phone call and telephone number. You will then be given a time slot when the mayor will call.