Newbury social food enterprise supporting Soup Kitchen during coronavirus crisis

A NEWBURY social food enterprise which promotes good mental health is going one step further to help the community by matching each meal sold with a meal donation to Newbury Soup Kitchen.

Events and catering business Fink Street Foods is now producing its own mezze box deliveries since the lockdown, and will donate a meal to the charity for each box sold.

Cofounder James Reid said: “We delivered our first 30 meals this morning.

“It’s had a good reception which is helping us to stay busy, which is important.

“It’s challenging times for everybody and access to fresh food is hard, especially for vulnerable people in the area, so it’s our way to provide a fresh meal to them.”

Fink Street Foods was established by Mr Reid and his business partner Lewis Greenwood in November 2019 as a business with a social mission, aiming to support good mental health, reduce stigma, raise awareness and tackle mental health discrimination.

The company is focusing on Middle Eastern food to promote healthy eating and delivers street food pop-ups at events and corporate lunches to raise awareness of burnout in the workplace.

With each mezze box sold, the company will also include a “five steps to mental wellbeing” leaflet which is designed to encourage customers to invest in their own mental health.

Mr Reid said: “We support our mission by providing exciting food through experiences and encouraging our customers to look after their own mental health and talk openly about it.

“The end goal of that is to change attitudes towards mental health, which can be a big barrier to people getting the help they need in the first place.

“The leaflet we’ve produced encourages people to stay active and exercise during the lockdown, give to others if they can and learn new skills.”

On why they had chosen Middle Eastern food, Mr Reid said: “It is growing in popularity – we wanted to do something different, healthy, nutritious and offer a takeaway service that invests in people’s health, not just as an unhealthy treat.”

Newbury Soup Kitchen founder Meryl Praill, who set up the charity in January 2017, said: “They’re very into mental illness and supporting a local charity and I’m really happy to support them.

“At this time, I think it’s very important that people support each other.

“It gives them an extra opportunity to get takeaway orders and keep a new business going, and they’re helping take pressure off me.

“People have pulled together.

“I think you see the best of people in situations like this, although you also see the worst of people.

“We’ve had such support – I just hope people remember that when this is all over we continue to be kind and supportive towards each other because it makes the world go round.”