Clap for carers and key workers 8pm tonight

SHANNON Goree has done it again.

Her displays of cuddly toys have kept the residents of Shefford Woodlands entertained over the last few weeks and now she has her menagerie patiently playing Scrabble before getting ready to bang their saucepans and make as much noise as possible this evening.

At 8pm tonight the nation will once again unite in their appreciation of key workers - not just doctors and nurses, but also all the auxillary services that are keeping this country going.

As Mrs Goree's next display shows, this includes firefighters, refuse collectors and bus drivers.

Last week Mrs Goree's toys made quite a clamour...

... and we can all join them this evening to do the same.

8pm #clapforkeyworkers #clapforcarers #clapfortheNHS