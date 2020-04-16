Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (April 16)

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire now stands at 186.

The new figure, just released by Public Health England, shows a rise of six from yesterday's figure of 180.

The total number of UK deaths of those hospitalised by the virus is now 13,729, as of 5pm yesterday (April 15).

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.