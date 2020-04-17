Lambourn riding charity threatened by coronavirus shutdown

A CHILTON Foliat-based charity that provides horseriding therapy to local disabled people is pleading for donations to help it survive the coronavirus crisis.

Lambourn Riding for the Disabled (RDA) and its team of volunteers has had to suspend all activities until further notice.

Lambourn RDA chairwoman Frances Lochrane said: “We support and work with many people who are more vulnerable to infection, so we have made the decision to close our doors until the situation with coronavirus improves.

“This comes at a big price for us as, without riders and our fundraising, we haven’t got an income.”

She added: “Our loyal horses will still need feed, hay, and to see a farrier – possibly even care from the vets, which all adds up.

“With no clear idea of when we will be able to start activities again, it is difficult to know if we will have enough money to support our horses until riding resumes.”

Lambourn RDA currently has six horses who support 41 riders.

Ms Lochrane said: “The impact this will have on some of our riders, who gain so much from attending our sessions, is huge – both physically and mentally.

“It has never been so clear just how much the time they spend with our horses helps.

“In a bid to ensure these sessions can continue as quickly as possible, we need to keep our horses well cared for, in work and fit.

“At this difficult time, we plead with the local community to help support Lambourn RDA by donating what you can to help keep the charity running.

“As little as £2.50 will feed a horse for the day; £5 will provide bedding for one horse for a week and £55 pays for a horse’s farrier fees.

“If you can support us, please make a donation to Lambourn RDA on the uk.virginmoneygiving.com website.”