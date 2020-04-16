98 per cent of prospective primary school pupils receive preferred choice

NINETY-EIGHT per cent of West Berkshire children will be offered a place at one of their preferred primary schools today.

Of the 1,749 applications for primary school admissions received by West Berkshire Council this year, 1,710 children were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools, with 89 per cent of those receiving their first choice.

Executive member for education, children and young people Dominic Boeck said: “I’m really pleased that so many children in West Berkshire will have a place in their chosen school.

“Every year we work hard to match the spaces available to the choices of parents and children and yet again we have achieved a high level of success.

“I wish all the children the very best start in their new schools.”

This year, most parents again chose to apply online with the majority of applications completed through the council’s website.

While the vast majority of children are given a preferred place in West Berkshire each year, there is an appeals process for those who are not.

30 future reception pupils at Highwood Copse Primary School meanwhile will have to find a new school after the school's opening was delayed until 2021.

This is because contractor Feltham Construction is unable to keep the project on track due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To find out more about the primary school application process, including waiting lists for first preference schools and how to appeal, visit www.westberks.gov.uk