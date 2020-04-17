Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading magistrates: Thatcham man charged following incident at The Rowbarge pub

Defendant accused of assaulting victim

A MAN has been charged with assault following an incident at a pub.

A preliminary hearing in the case of Nicholas Canes was held at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 26.

The 22-year-old, of Clerewater Place, Thatcham, is accused of assaulting Huno Fulpesi by beating him at The Rowbarge in Station Road, Woolhampton, on Thursday, March 5.

Mr Canes was not required to attend the hearing and the case was adjourned until May.

He was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

