‘Thumbs up’ for your postie!

Royal Mail is today (Friday) asking its customers to show their appreciation for their postie by giving them a ‘thumbs up’ – from a safe two metres distance – as they go about their rounds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative is a simple way for the public to say thanks and stay connected with their local postmen and women, while respecting the Government’s social distancing rules.

This safe distance is just over the height of a Royal Mail postbox away.

Giving a thumbs up is also a handy reminder not to reach out to try and take parcels direct from postmen and women to ensure contact-free delivery.

Royal Mail’s postmen and postwomen are at the heart of the communities in which they work.

With the country observing Government advice to stay home, for many people their local postman or woman may be one of the few friendly faces they see each day.

The delivery of letters and parcels is an important way to keep connected for those who may be unable to leave their home.

The move comes as postmen and women across the UK have been inundated with thank you messages and pictures from children and customers.

How to get involved

As well as giving their posties a friendly thumbs up when they see them, Royal Mail is asking customers to share selfies with their thumbs up using the hashtag #ThumbsUpForYourPostie.

Royal Mail is also encouraging children to put ‘thumbs up’ pictures in their front window. Templates are available to download from royalmail.com.

Ricky McAulay, National Service Delivery Director, Royal Mail Group, said: “We know how much people like to say hi or have a chat with their postie on the doorstep.

"During this time, we need to find new ways of staying connected whilst also protecting our communities.

"We hope that giving a thumbs up is a handy way of reminding people to keep a safe distance when we are out and about delivering the post.

“I would also like to thank our people for doing such a great job at this challenging time.”