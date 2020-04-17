West Berkshire musicians! Join this evening's Ode to Joy-a-thon

The call is out for all musicians to get out on their doorstep later this afternoon (Friday,April 17) to join the currently socially-distanced National Youth Orchestra - made up of Britain's most talented young musicians - in playing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, dedicated to those who need it the most.

At 5pm NYO's 164 musicians will throw open their windows, get out on their doorstep, and share their own 40-second performance of the well-known piece, dedicated to the people in society who need a musical pick-me-up at this time: our NHS staff, our key workers, or people who feel isolated in their homes.

This week NYO musicians - including Newbury bassoonist Emily Ambrose, horn player Matthew Prior and West Ilsley French horn player Alice Knight - have been meeting on a 'digital residency', where they spent time playing together in small groups, creating multi-track videos, perfecting their practice techniques and connecting with each other musically, as well as creating resources and guidance for everyone joining in with the Ode to Joy-a-thon at home.

NYO wants everyone to join in tonight's performance, so they have published the music for musicians who play at all levels, whatever their instrument.

"We'd love you to share your performance, not only physically, but also digitally, so we can share it as widely as possible. Capture your performance on video or snap some photos on your phone, and share using the hashtag #NYOdetoJoy, letting us know who you're dedicating your performance to."



https://www.nyo.org.uk/ode-to-joy?fbclid=IwAR2Tv7uIDMn75l_4rfZRJ8TtdXemL4ccQj9u1DV9dDm93QJMfBs8c13nk38

The sheet music has been created by musicians in the NYO Creative Collective. They have created a simple line of music, and have added a harmony on the second page for anyone who has a family member who plays the same instrument and would like to duet or would like to create a multitrack video on their phone using an app like Acapella.

• Print off the music from the website or social media channels or learn it off by heart – all the orchestral instruments, guitars and recorders have been included.

• Ask someone if they would be able to film you at 5pm.

• Think about who you want to dedicate your performance to: who needs a musical pick-me-up at this time? Make a sign, plan a few words for who you'd like to perform for, or write it on a t-shirt!

• On 17 April at 4.55pm, go outside on your doorstep, into your front garden or on your balcony and get ready, make sure you have someone standing by to film your performance.

• At 4.58pm you may like to watch conductor Marin Alsop on NYO’s social media channels – she will count down and conduct for those who would like to be conducted!

• At 4.59pm, share your dedication: hold up your sign, or shout out who you'd like to perform for.

• On the dot of 5.00pm give your performance.

• Share your performance, tagging @NYO_GB using the hashtag #NYOdetoJoy

