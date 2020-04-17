Reading magistrates: man admits knife offence

A MAN has admitted carrying a knife and possessing cocaine.

Reading magistrates dealt with the case of 41-year-old Carl Barry Smith on Friday, March 27.

Mr Smith, who lives at Burbidge Road, Calcot, has admitted carrying a butterfly knife without lawful excuse in Station Road, Reading, on November 24 last year

He also admitted possessing the Class A-controlled drug cocaine on the same occasion.

The court ruled that the case could proceed no further that day and ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Mr Smith meanwhile remains on unconditional bail.