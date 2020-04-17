Reading magistrates: man admits knife offence

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (April 17)
Fri, 17 Apr 2020
A MAN has admitted carrying a knife and possessing cocaine.
Reading magistrates dealt with the case of 41-year-old Carl Barry Smith on Friday, March 27.
Mr Smith, who lives at Burbidge Road, Calcot, has admitted carrying a butterfly knife without lawful excuse in Station Road, Reading, on November 24 last year
He also admitted possessing the Class A-controlled drug cocaine on the same occasion.
The court ruled that the case could proceed no further that day and ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared.
Mr Smith meanwhile remains on unconditional bail.
