Captain Tom Moore thanks and rainbows adorn Newbury families' windows during coronavirus lockdown

Families in Meyrick Drive, Wash Common, have been putting teddy bears and rainbows in their windows to help lift spirits during coronavirus isolation.

Resident Mrs Kavash Bamfield said: "In all I do, I try to be as positive as I can be and I wanted to demonstrate the power of positiveness to my children during these uncertain times."

Kaden, aged 11, and Karaleia, six, said: "We hope our message brings a smile to everyone that walks past our home. Keep smiling, Newbury. The storm will pass."

Kaden and Karaleia Bamfield

Imogen Tree, aged 10

Danielle, aged 14, and Nicole, aged 11

Isaac Mabbatt, aged 10