Captain Tom Moore thanks and rainbows adorn Newbury families' windows during coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (April 17)
Fri, 17 Apr 2020
Families in Meyrick Drive, Wash Common, have been putting teddy bears and rainbows in their windows to help lift spirits during coronavirus isolation.
Resident Mrs Kavash Bamfield said: "In all I do, I try to be as positive as I can be and I wanted to demonstrate the power of positiveness to my children during these uncertain times."
Kaden, aged 11, and Karaleia, six, said: "We hope our message brings a smile to everyone that walks past our home. Keep smiling, Newbury. The storm will pass."
Kaden and Karaleia Bamfield
Imogen Tree, aged 10
Danielle, aged 14, and Nicole, aged 11
Isaac Mabbatt, aged 10
