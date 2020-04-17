Four arrested in Lambourn following police car chase and helicopter pursuit

FOUR men have been arrested after a 13-mile long police car chase ended in Lambourn.

A silver Land Rover made off from police officers in the Swindon area and Wiltshire Police said a pursuit was authorised in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

The chase is believed to have lasted for around 20 minutes as the Land Rover attempted to lose the police, ending up just over the east Wiltshire border in Lambourn.

Four males made off but were soon arrested with support from a police helicopter.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Wiltshire Police by calling them on 101.

Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.