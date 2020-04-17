Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Four arrested in Lambourn following police car chase and helicopter pursuit

Runaways were caught after fleeing the scene

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Four arrested in Lambourn following police car chase and helicopter pursuit

FOUR men have been arrested after a 13-mile long police car chase ended in Lambourn.

A silver Land Rover made off from police officers in the Swindon area and Wiltshire Police said a pursuit was authorised in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

The chase is believed to have lasted for around 20 minutes as the Land Rover attempted to lose the police, ending up just over the east Wiltshire border in Lambourn.

Four males made off but were soon arrested with support from a police helicopter.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Wiltshire Police by calling them on 101. 

Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thames Valley Police issue second highest number of coronavirus 'lockdown' fines

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 13)

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 13)

Council urges residents to follow new rules for rubbish and household waste

Council urges residents to follow new rules for rubbish and household waste

Swan shot in Newbury

Swan shot by air gun in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33