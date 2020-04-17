Arson? Turnpike estate, Newbury: car burned out as fire spread

A FIRE on the Turnpike estate in Newbury which led to a car being demolished may have been started deliberately, one resident has claimed.

Newbury Fire Station's green watch dealt with the incident on Thursday night.

The resident who raised the alarm and alerted neighbours, Diane Coode, said: "It was terryfing. My daughter saw a glow and my husband went out to find a fence on fire. It spread to a shed and then the car. I was frightened that the car could have blown up if the fire brigade hadn't arrived when they did. I've never seen flames like it in my life. It could have been a really major incident."

Mrs Coode said firefighters alerted police after warning her the blaze may have been started deliberately.

It was a busy night for the watch, who also had to deal with an unattended bonfire which threatened to get out of control on the A339 near Headley.

Firefighters later warned: "Please be mindful of not leaving bonfires unattended, especially at this time."