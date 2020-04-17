Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Arson? Turnpike estate, Newbury: car burned out as fire spread

'I've never seen flames like it in my life'

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Car burned out as shed fire spread

A FIRE on the Turnpike estate in Newbury which led to a car being demolished may have been started deliberately, one resident has claimed.

Newbury Fire Station's green watch dealt with the incident on Thursday night.

The resident who raised the alarm and alerted neighbours, Diane Coode, said: "It was terryfing. My daughter saw a glow and my husband went out to find a fence on fire. It spread to a shed and then the car. I was frightened that the car could have blown up if the fire brigade hadn't arrived when they did. I've never seen flames like it in my life. It could have been a really major incident."

Mrs Coode said firefighters alerted police after warning her the blaze may have been started deliberately.

It was a busy night for the watch, who also had to deal with an unattended bonfire which threatened to get out of control on the A339 near Headley.

Firefighters later warned: "Please be mindful of not leaving bonfires unattended, especially at this time."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New list of what you can and can't do during lockdown

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

Thames Valley Police issue second highest number of coronavirus 'lockdown' fines

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

Four arrested following police car chase and helicopter pursuit

Four arrested following police car chase and helicopter pursuit

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 13)

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 13)

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33