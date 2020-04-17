Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Turnpike estate, Newbury: car burned out as shed fire spread

Firefighters also dealt with unattended bonfire

A SHED fire on the Turnpike estate in Newbury led to a car being demolished in the blaze.

Newbury Fire Station's green watch dealt with the incident on Thursday night.

It was a busy night for the watch, who also had to deal with an unattended bonfire which threatened to get out of control on the A339 near Headley.

Firefighters later warned: "Please be mindful of not leaving bonfires unattended, especially at this time."

