Turnpike estate, Newbury: car burned out as shed fire spread

A SHED fire on the Turnpike estate in Newbury led to a car being demolished in the blaze.

Newbury Fire Station's green watch dealt with the incident on Thursday night.

It was a busy night for the watch, who also had to deal with an unattended bonfire which threatened to get out of control on the A339 near Headley.

Firefighters later warned: "Please be mindful of not leaving bonfires unattended, especially at this time."