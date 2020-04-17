Turnpike estate, Newbury: car burned out as shed fire spread

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (April 17)
Fri, 17 Apr 2020
A SHED fire on the Turnpike estate in Newbury led to a car being demolished in the blaze.
Newbury Fire Station's green watch dealt with the incident on Thursday night.
It was a busy night for the watch, who also had to deal with an unattended bonfire which threatened to get out of control on the A339 near Headley.
Firefighters later warned: "Please be mindful of not leaving bonfires unattended, especially at this time."
