Brimpton: Kathleen spreads the joy during coronavirus distancing

PENSIONER Kathleen Watson has found a novel way of beating the blues during the coronavirus crisis – a daily wave.

Mrs Watson, who lives in Crookham Common Road, Brimpton, said she was delighted when two cyclists waved to her as she took her daily exercise.

So next time a car passed, she passed the gesture on.

The 81-year-old grandmother of two said: “The cyclists smiled, waved and shouted ‘good afternoon’ to me.

“It cheered me up so much I thought I’d try to spread the feeling.

“I sat on the chair on my walking frame and tried it.

“Every single vehicle responded with a beep or a wave.

“It was fantastic to see people smiling when I waved.”

Mrs Watson, whose daughter Suzanne Rogers is secretary at Spurcroft Primary School in Thatcham, added: “I’ve been on my own with no one to talk to at times and this doesn’t cost anything.

“I’d recommend it to anyone who is feeling low – just smile and wave at someone and you might be surprised what a difference it makes to your day.”