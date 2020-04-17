Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Brimpton: Kathleen spreads the joy during coronavirus distancing

Daily wave beats the lockdown blues for pensioner

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Kathleen spreads the joy

PENSIONER Kathleen Watson has found a novel way of beating the blues during the coronavirus crisis – a daily wave.

Mrs Watson, who lives in Crookham Common Road, Brimpton, said she was delighted when two cyclists waved to her as she took her daily exercise.

So next time a car passed, she passed the gesture on.

The 81-year-old grandmother of two said: “The cyclists smiled, waved and shouted ‘good afternoon’ to me.

“It cheered me up so much I thought I’d try to spread the feeling.

“I sat on the chair on my walking frame and tried it.

“Every single vehicle responded with a beep or a wave.

“It was fantastic to see people smiling when I waved.”

Mrs Watson, whose daughter Suzanne Rogers is secretary at Spurcroft Primary School in Thatcham, added: “I’ve been on my own with no one to talk to at times and this doesn’t cost anything.

“I’d recommend it to anyone who is feeling low – just smile and wave at someone and you might be surprised what a difference it makes to your day.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New list of what you can and can't do during lockdown

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

Thames Valley Police issue second highest number of coronavirus 'lockdown' fines

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

Four arrested following police car chase and helicopter pursuit

Four arrested following police car chase and helicopter pursuit

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 13)

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (April 13)

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33