Virtual dance class for Kent hospice

A dance teacher hosted a ground-breaking electronic dance class on Friday, in aid of the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice Emergency Appeal.

Beckie Ford, who manages the Dance Fusion studio in Midgham, has been unable to host regular classes due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, in an effort to engage the public – and to raise money for the hospice – Mrs Ford decided to lead a virtual session via Zoom.

The ‘Funky Friday' class was themed around '70s pop and disco.

There was instruction on a popular TikTok routine, and a fully-choreographed dance to the Bee Gees' Night Fever.

Around 40 families took part, raising £1,390.

The organiser has personal reasons for helping the hospice.

Mrs Ford said: "Dad was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer last year and, like many others, he is isolated from his family at a time he needs us the most.

"The team at Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice are supporting him with advice, medical care and reaching out at a time when he cannot leave home.

"It has made such a difference, and knowing that they are there to care for him is so valuable to our family.

"After hearing about Sue Ryder's Emergency Appeal, I knew I wanted to do something to help.

"The hospice has touched the lives of so many people in our local community and this dance class will hopefully provide a great opportunity for families to have fun, keep fit and learn amazing new dance routines whilst raising urgently-needed funds.”

Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice head of fundraising Laura Kell said: "We'd like to say a big thank you to Beckie and her family for setting up this fun dance class in support of our Emergency Appeal.

"We hope that lots of local families will get involved and help us during these uncertain times, when we need their support more than ever."