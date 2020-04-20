Newbury schoolboy shaves head for NHS

A NEWBURY schoolboy has raised more than £1,600 for the NHS after shaving off his hair.

Alex Griffin, who is in Year 7 at Thorngrove School, sat down in his front garden in Rowan Drive, Newbury, on Friday morning and took a razor to his own head, before his mother Jodie Skinner tidied up.

The 12-year-old was determined to help the health service since it has played a big part in his own life.

He is asthmatic and as a baby spent two weeks in intensive care in Southampton after suffering a pleural effusion, which is when the lungs fill with fluid.

Mrs Skinner, a veterinary nurse at Vets for Pets in Newbury, said she was extremely proud of her son.

She said: “He managed to raise £1,000 in just a week, so I’m really proud of him.

“He had quite long, highlighted hair, so this is a big thing – he’s never had short hair.

“The NHS has completely saved his life.

“He’s had pneumonia before and a pleural effusion, so he completely appreciates what the NHS does and has done for him when he has to go into hospital for his asthma.

“He’s had lots of problems with his breathing, so he’s very keen to give back as much as he can.”

Alex is currently home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic and is taking part in online classes put on by Thorngrove School.

Asked why he was shaving his head, Alex said: “I’m doing it for the NHS, because they need the help at the moment.”

Mrs Skinner has set up a Just Giving page for her son’s fundraising effort. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alex-griffin21