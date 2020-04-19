Ewart Eatwell carries on baking for neighbours

A retired baker has been making novelty breads and savouries for his community.

The appropriately-named Ewart Eatwell – of Harvest Green, Newbury – has carried on with his baking, after decades at bakeries in Newbury and Aldbourne.

He enjoys creating novelty breads and made a recent batch in the shape of mice.

And for Good Friday, he made hot cross buns.

Mr Eatwell began baking more than 75 years ago and, after leaving school, he went to work at Wilkins in Aldbourne, Wiltshire.

After a spell in the army, he moved to Newbury and worked for Smith bakery in London Road for 34 years.

Now aged 88, Mr Eatwell still enjoys baking at home.

He said: "I still like baking and seeing the children’s faces when they get their bread.

"Being in four walls makes you depressed, so making the bread keeps me active."

Over the years, Mr Eatwell has baked for churches, women’s groups and a range of voluntary organisations, but recently he has just baked for friends and neighbours.

He said: "I went into the bakery when I was 13 and I’ve done nothing else but that.

"I was still at school at the time.

"I do about six or so types of bread. I give it to what we call the ‘inmates’ round here – because we’re all penned in right now."