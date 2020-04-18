'Scuse me... can you spare a melon... or cauliflower... if you're passing Hampstead Norreys Living Rainforest

ANYONE passing The Living Rainforest in Hampstead Norreys recently may have spotted an unusual request posted outside. The sign asks for donations of tinned and fresh fruit and vegetables.

In normal times, The Living Rainforest offers visitors the opportunity to experience the sights, sounds and smells of a lush tropical rainforest. Its three glasshouses are home to more than 850 rainforest plants and animals – including rare and endangered species of global conservation value. It is run by the Trust for Sustainable Living, an educational charity with the aim of inspiring the next generation to achieve a sustainable future.

However, the coronavirus crisis has forced it to temporarily close to visitors.And these days, animal curator Tina says it is “eerily quiet” without the usual steady flow of visitors and school groups and “many of our animals are taking time to adjust and wonder why nobody is walking around”.

The Living Rainforest relies on income from its visitors to support its activities. However, while the Living Rainforest’s doors are shut because of Covid-19, its normal income streams have dried up. Naturally the keepers at the Living Rainforest are continuing to work hard to ensure that all the animals and plants get the best possible care and remain healthy during this period of closure to the public, but they admit it is a challenge ensuring life goes on as normal for the animals and plants amid the pandemic.

If you are local, but only if you are passing by for an essential reason, you could help by donating fresh fruit such as melon and fresh berries or vegetables such as root vegetables or cauliflower. For more details, visit https://livingrainforest.org/

get-involved/donate

Or if you feel you could offer an animal or plant care gift, please visit the website page at www.livingrainforest. org/get-involved/amazon-wish-list

For more information about the charity, check out www.youtube.com/watch? v=f1bLQcqGcEs (please note this is an old clip).