Local business appeals for more government protection to deal with coronavirus pandemic

A PHOTOGRAPHY business is appealing for protection for small business owners after they were excluded from Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s measures to protect the public’s income.

Hannah Withers and her husband Neil, who live in Newbury, run Imagine Contemporary Portraits in Marlborough, and have been forced to temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Government’s Job Retention Scheme, they have been able to furlough all five members of their staff, guaranteeing them 80 per cent of their wages.

They are able to claim the same percentage of their own income.

However, as most of their earnings are through dividends rather than PAYE, they have been left with just a fraction of their usual salary.

They have also had to cancel 110 photo sessions they had booked in for the next couple of months.

Although the company is in no danger of shutting down permanently, Mrs Withers has called for more help for small business owners to survive the pandemic.

She said: “The Chancellor’s announcement to help our employees was just amazing – we were faced with having to make some really difficult decisions about what to do and it’s meant that we’ve been able to save our whole team in this particular crisis.

“But unfortunately the scheme, when he announced the self-employment help, has completely excluded myself and my husband as we pay ourselves through minimal PAYE contributions and then topped up with dividend income through our business.

“Effectively, small business owners are being expected to keep on their employees, paying their employees, while they are earning a fraction of what their employees are earning during this time.”

This payment system is commonplace across small businesses, but has meant that owners like Mr and Mrs Withers – who have been running the company for more than 10 years – are falling through the cracks.

Mrs Withers said: “I can’t understand why he’s missed out dividend income.

“We pay 19-per-cent corporation tax on it and then we pay a further 7.5 per cent on our personal tax bill as well.

“It doesn’t make sense that he doesn’t want to help small business owners.

“There is a lot of financial pressure on us and the chancellor really needs to make sure he doesn’t exclude us.”