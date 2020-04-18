High Sheriff of Berkshire sworn in by video link

THE new High Sheriff of Berkshire has been sworn in – from her kitchen.

Mary Riall’s inaugural ceremony had to be conducted via video link to her home due to current coronavirus distancing measures.

She was sworn in by magistrate Chris Juden, the chairman of the West Berkshire Bench.

The mother of three taught at schools in Ufton Nervet, Burghfield Common and Mortimer before she founded the Ufton Court Educational Trust in 2006, which she now chairs.

Her brother, former Newbury MP Richard Benyon, said on social media platform Twitter: “So proud of my sister Mary Riall sworn in by video link from home as High Sheriff for Berkshire.”

Mrs Riall said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to serve my home county of Berkshire.

“I will work as best I can in this time of national crisis to support and honour all those heroically working to meet the needs of everyone in Berkshire and especially our most vulnerable.”

“I look forward to carrying out the role of High Sheriff by supporting all those involved in administering justice, law and order in our county, as well as the emergency services.

“In addition, my personal focus will be on those working to improve the lives of our most vulnerable young people.”

The office of High Sheriff is independent and non-political.

In Saxon times, sheriffs – or Shire Reeves as they were originally known – of each county went to the Kings or Queens Court, known in Latin as the Curia Regis, to give account for the money they collected on behalf of the monarch.

The modern-day High Sheriff’s role includes attending Royal visits in the county, supporting the judiciary, promoting voluntary work within the community and encouraging and participating in projects designed to reduce crime.