Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (April 17)

There are now 188 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire.

The new figure, just released by Public Health England, is an increase of two from yesterday's figure of 186.

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

The total number of UK deaths of those hospitalised and tested positive for coronavirus is 14,576, as of 5pm yesterday (April 16).