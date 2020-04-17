Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus: Thames Valley Police respond to 1,100 breaches of social distancing in a week

'Gatherings represent greatest health risk'

Police respond to 1,100 breaches of social distancing

A SENIOR police officer said Thames Valley Police had received 1,100 complaints of social distancing breaches during a seven day period.

Ch Supt Christian Blunt - the force's Gold commander for the coronavirus response - said gatherings of people were being prioritised as these represent the greatest risk to public health.

However, he warned normal policing duties also had to be maintained.

Ch Supt Blunt added: "We can understand how frustrating it must be when you look around and see what you perceive to be people not following the guidelines as you have been, at no small cost to you and your way of life."

In a statement the force said: "This message gives clarity about what and how to report breaches."

Thames Valley Police has issued 219 fines for coronavirus lockdown-related offences – the second highest in England and Wales.

The fines were issued for breaches of Government public health regulations between March 27 and April 13.

To view the message go to twitter.com/thamesvp/status/1251168825837527042 

  • From Luddite Lodge

    17/04/2020 - 19:58

    My advice to the police, we live in extraordinary times, please retain your common sense at all times .

