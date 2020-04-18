Ross Kemp tells West Berkshire Council staff: 'Keep up the good work' in Newbury visit

DOCUMENTARY maker Ross Kemp has given West Berkshire Council staff a boost in a video message.

The former Eastenders star posted the short clip on social media.

He said: "I just wanted to say, to all the officers and staff at West Berkshire Council, 'keep up the good work.'"

The council responded, on its Twitter feed: "After a long week of working to support our communities, it was great to receive this thank you from Ross Kemp himself! Thanks to all West Berkshire Council staff for all of your hard work!"

Ross Kemp was visiting the area researching for a new documentary on how people are coping with the current coronavirus crisis.

The West Berkshire branch of the Unison union reposted it with the exclamation: "He's talking about us!"