Coronavirus, West Berkshire: one new case recorded since yesterday

Government figures suggest only slight increase

There are now 189 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire - one more than yesterday (Friday)

The new figure was released today by Public Health England.

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases now stands at 114,217.

The latest daily number of lab-confirmed UK cases is 5,526.

The total number of COVID-19 associated UK deaths in hospital now stands at 15,464.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 associated UK deaths in hospital is now 888.

