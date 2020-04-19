Latest coronavirus figures for today for West Berkshire and UK(Sunday)

There are now 202 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire - up from 189 yesterday.

The new figure was released today by Public Health England.

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases now stands at 120,067, with 16,060 deaths

The latest daily number of lab-confirmed UK cases is 5,850.