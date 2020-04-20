Coronavirus: West Berkshire Council resuming bulky waste service

West Berkshire Council is resuming its bulky waste collection service on a reduced level from today (Monday, April 20).

The large or bulky items service, which covers items such as sofas, tables, chairs, beds and mattresses, had been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council is now operating a reduced service from today and will pick up large items from residents' homes and take them away.

The council said it is unable to collect electrical or electronic items such as fridges, freezers or televisions and it does not collect fixtures and fittings.

The standard collection service covering items left outside a home for collection - for up to five items - costs £45.

The council has asked people to abide by social distancing guidance and to not assist the collection team and to not add any items that have not been booked in for collection.

The service does not include hazardous waste, commercial waste and clinical household waste.

Collections can be requested by calling customer services secure payment line, 0330 131 9742.

Cash payments are no longer accepted.