Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Lockdown locks off for West Ilsley ewes

Sheep shearing at Rowles Farm

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Lockdown Hair cuts for ewes

SINCE 1969, the Carlisle family have been running Rowles Farm in West Ilsley.

During lockdown they have been working to keep their family safe by restricting the use of shared tractors and machinery.

Five family members work on the farm, alongside Colin Hayes who has been working there since he was 16 years old - he is now 65.

This time of year is always a busy time, with lambs being born and sheep to be shorn ready for the summer.

Not only are they busy with the ewes, they also cultivate fields of winter wheat, winter barley, winter oilseed rape, spring barley and Italian ryegrass, which they supply to their neighbour Mick Channon Racing.

The mixed arable and livestock farm has 650 ewe lambs, mostly North Country Mules, which were being shorn today, Monday April 20, with a further 700 ewes to follow.

Tom Carlisle said: “We bring in shearing contractors to help with the shearing of the ewes - with 650 ewes to shear it’s a long day. The wool is then sent off to the British Wool Board, to be used for carpets."

The Carlisle family has also had success at the Royal Berkshire Show, winning Best Farmed Farms, as well as winning many sheep prizes.

Follow them on Instagram @rowles_farm

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New list of what you can and can't do during lockdown

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

Lyrid meteor shower to light up the West Berkshire skies

Lyrids meteor shower to light up the West Berkshire skies

Four arrested following police car chase and helicopter pursuit

Four arrested following police car chase and helicopter pursuit

Car fire was suspected arson, says resident

Car burned out as shed fire spread

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33