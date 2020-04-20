Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases

Coronavirus

There have been 206 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire, the latest figures from Public Health England show. 

The new figure is an increase of four on the 202 cases reported yesterday (Sunday). 

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases now stands at 124,743 with 16,509 deaths.

