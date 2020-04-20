Where have all the flowers gone? Former mayor challenges Government over coronavirus garden centre 'waste'

A FORMER Hungerford mayor wants garden centres’ flowers to be distributed to cheer the nation.

Martin Crane, acting in a personal capacity, said the Government was “losing a crucial opportunity to boost spirits in the coming months” during the coronavirus lockdown.

He added: “Even if and when these centres are allowed to open again, I suspect that many growers will still be faced with the prospect of throwing their produce away.

“To prevent such a calamity, the Government should act now and pledge support by arranging for such displays to be distributed to local councils for planting in public spaces.

“Towns such as Hungerford and others have sufficient teams of volunteers to put into effect such planting – subject of course to the social distancing rules.

“Thus it would boost public morale and give the necessary confidence required to rebuild our economy. It would also show that [the Government], for once, had made effective plans in good time.”

Mr Crane has sent a letter outlining his plans to the BBC’s Gardeners’ World magazine in an attempt to use its contacts to launch the initiative.

He has also copied in Newbury MP Laura Farris.

Mr Crane’s letter to the magazine concluded: “You and your team... have the appropriate contacts to gain support and put pressure on the Government to take this aspect of coronavirus planning into account as a matter of some urgency.

“I look forward to seeing Alan Titchmarsh and Monty Don getting behind this plan.”