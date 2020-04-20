Friends of the Earth plea to help to create Newbury's 'Lockdown Wood'

A CALL has gone out to help ‘green’ the Newbury area with a ‘Lockdown Wood’.

Newbury Friends of the Earth has started the project to inspire people with time on their hands to grow tree seedlings – which can then be planted out later in the year to help reduce net carbon emissions.

Spokeswoman Dr Susan Millington said: “Why not keep a lookout for tree seedlings as you’re weeding your flower beds, and get the kids involved in identifying them and putting them in pots to grow into healthy saplings by the autumn?

“Then we could all plant them out in suitable places to beautify our district, encourage wildlife and remove carbon dioxide from the air.

“If there are enough suitable saplings, we might even be able to plant a ‘Lockdown Wood’, to commemorate this difficult time and have something positive coming out of this painful period.”

Organisers hope the project will save tree seedlings from the compost heap and make a valuable contribution to West Berkshire Council’s target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

There are some tree species which are unsuitable for planting out or are very susceptible to disease, such as sycamore and horse chestnut, so these should not be collected.

Ms Millington said: “There has already been an encouraging response from local people, some of whom have already started potting up tiny oak trees.”

Veteran local environmental campaigner Pam Cooper said: “We can’t have too many trees.

“They’re vital for a healthy future for our planet.

“Potting up baby trees is fun, its something positive we can do in even the smallest garden, and it can help the children to feel less anxious about climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.”