Problems with Royal Mail deliveries reported in Newbury

SOME people have complained of post going underlivered in the Newbury area during the current coronavirus crisis.

Newbury Weekly News reader Shona Wilson, who lives in Lime View, Newbury, said: “We haven’t had post delivered since early last week. On speaking to the Royal Mail helpdesk, they advised that they are aware of an issue due to staff illness. They advised that they have no way of contacting the Newbury delivery office and no information on when deliveries will be resumed. There is also no option of collecting mail in person.”

Others, too, have reported mail going undelivered or being severely delayed.

A Royal Mail spokesperson declined to address the suggestion that the helpdesk was unable to contact the Newbury delivery office.

Instead he released the following statement: “We are working hard to deliver the most comprehensive service we can to all our customers in challenging circumstances. Despite our best endeavours, it is possible that some areas of the country may experience a reduction in service levels due to coronavirus-related absences at their local mail centre or delivery office. We always endeavour to keep our customers as informed as we can of any changes to our services. We have a dedicated section on our website https://www.royalmail.com/coronavirus



A statement on that website adds: “Throughout this crisis, we will continue to deliver the most comprehensive service we can to all our customers. However, as cases of coronavirus increase across the UK we, along with other organisations, are experiencing increased levels of employee absence due to illness and self-isolation.

Absence rates are currently significantly higher than what we normally expect at this time of year...despite our best endeavours, it is likely that some areas of the country will experience a reduction in service levels due to coronavirus-related absences at their local mail centre or delivery office...thank you for your support and patience.