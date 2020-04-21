Great Shefford NAWT rehoming shelter forced to turn animals away in coronavirus crisis

A REHOMING centre in Great Shefford is having to turn animals in need away for the first time.

The National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) is struggling to survive amid the cornoavirus lockdown.

Having to close its doors to the public meant an abrupt halt to vital income from visitor entrance fees, the charity shop, cafe sales and rehoming fees.

At the moment NAWT’s West Berkshire centre is caring for 60 animals which can not be rehomed until staff are allowed to reopen the centre to the public and potential rehomers and visitors are once again allowed to make non–essential journeys .

The centre usually also relies heavily on the local community for donations of pet food and accessories but this is another income stream that has been severed, which means costs are also increasing as their residents stay with them for a prolonged period of time, creating a ‘perfect storm’ for staff.

Meanwhile calls to the centre are increasing as people are now struggling with the costs of their own pets, and animals are being abandoned following the death of an owner .

Centre manager Tracy Waldron said: ‘‘We want to help everyone that calls but with next to no income we’re unable to. So we’re having to decide who we can help and who we turn away - it’s heartbreaking.‘’

The centre is now appealing for the community to help in the only way currently possible – by making a donation.

For example, £3 will feed a horse for the day; £10 will provide bedding for a horse for the week.

If you would like to make a donation, text NAWTBERKSHIRE to 70085

These codes are set up to make a standard donation of £5 unless the donor puts a specific number at the end – for example NAWTBERKSHIRE10 will make a £10 donation. You can do this up to the value of £20

Or you can make an online payment at https://www.nawt.org.uk/centres/berkshire or call the centre on 01488 638584 and they can accept card payment donations.