Royal Berkshire Hospital 'still safe' for the seriously ill

HEALTH chiefs fear seriously unwell people are avoiding hospital due to coronavirus fears.

Figures suggest serious issues like heart attacks and strokes could be slipping through the net.

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Steve McManus, said: “Please don’t worry about catching coronavirus or being a burden on our staff.

"We are all still here for people who need our help. The same goes for parents and carers who are worried about a child who is very unwell and needs quick medical assessment.”

Figures show the number of local people accessing the hospital's Emergency Department (ED) last week was halved, with 1,158 attending and 462 being admitted compared with 2,288 attendances and 687 admissions for the same week last year.

During that same one week period, there was also a steep drop in the number of children being seen in ED – from 479 in 2019 to 183 last week.

The trust said in a statement that it fears “some people may be nervous about attending ED leading to serious medical issues, like strokes and heart attacks, slipping through the net".

It said: "This can seriously reduce recovery rates and even prove fatal.”

The hospital has reconfigured its layout and is now operating a ‘hot' and ‘cold’ ED system so people brought in with suspected coronavirus symptoms are taken through the hot ED route leaving cold ED to operate as usual and deal with other serious medical cases.

Mr McManus said: “We’ve changed the layout of the hospital so the areas treating coronavirus patients are completely separate from other public areas of the building and no one is being put at any undue risk.

"We’re keen to reassure people that our ‘cold’ ED is open for businesses and should be the first port of call for anyone who becomes very ill with things like stroke, heart or serious breathing problems."

The hospital is also seeking to reassure parents with very poorly children that they must still consider taking them to ED for swift and safe treatment.

The hospital is still advising anyone with coronavirus-type symptoms of a new, continuous cough or temperature of 37.8 should follow guidelines and go to 111 online or, if they don’t have online access, to ring NHS 111 and self isolate for seven days.

If their symptoms worsen or don’t get any better then they should ring their GP who will advise them on the phone and may refer to one of our new PC Hubs for further assessment.

And people are reminded about the range of other health care facilities including local pharmacists and minor injuries units.

There are full details of all healthcare options on www.royalberkshire.nhs.uk