Hungerford firm Ticketer receives Queen's Award for Enterprise

HUNGERFORD firm Ticketer has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The company won the prestigious award’s Enterprise category for excellence and innovation.

Chief executive officer John Clarfelt described it as a “bittersweet moment... to be recognised for success at such a challenging time for us all”.

Ticketer was established in 2009 and is now the UK’s most innovative smart ticketing systems supplier, providing electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) on buses throughout the UK.

It won the award by demonstrating how its unique, ongoing product innovation has significantly improved its own commercial performance over the last five years, while aiding operators across the sector to enhance their passenger proposition.

Mr Clarfelt added: “This really has been a tremendous team effort, not just from the Ticketer team, but from our customers, suppliers, and friends across the industry.

“I really feel incredibly humbled to receive such a prestigious award.

“All we have done is bring alive what bus operators have asked the industry to deliver, and so we are proud to accept this achievement on behalf of our amazing friends and colleagues in the sector, who have been loyal supporters, and with us every step of the way.

“It really is a bitter-sweet moment, – and yet precisely because of those challenges, I hope that in some way it will be particularly encouraging for our industry to be acknowledged in this way during these extraordinary times.

“Between us we have done it before, and I know that together we will do it all over again once we are back to near normality.”

Now in its 54th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are among the most esteemed business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the coveted Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.

Under normal circumstances, Ticketer would be celebrating its award during a royal reception for Queen’s Awards winners in the summer, but will now await further guidance on what may be feasible this year.