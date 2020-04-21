Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Thirty-three people from West Berkshire have died from Covid-19.

Figures released today (Tuesday) by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the number of people from the district who died with coronavirus, up to the week ending Friday, April 10.

The data also reveals whether the people died at home, in hospital or in a care home.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.

Five people from West Berkshire died from coronavirus in hospitals the following week, the first week of lockdown.

Six people died in hospital, one person died at home and two died in care homes the following week.

For the week ending April 10, 11 people from West Berkshire died in hospital, two at home and there were five deaths in care homes.

The ONS said that figures from March 31 showed the number of deaths involving Covid-19, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate, registered up to April 18.

In Basingstoke and Deane, the first three coronavirus deaths in the borough, all in hospital, were reported in the week ending March 20.

Four people died from coronavirus in the following week, the first week of the lockdown – again all in hospital.

Fourteen people died in the week commencing March 30 – 13 in hospital and one in a care home.

For the week ending April 10, 12 people died – 10 in hospital and two in care homes.