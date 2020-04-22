Newbury's Cancer Research UK Race for Life postponed

ORGANISERS of Race for Life in Newbury have announced a new date for this autumn for the popular event.

Cancer Research UK announced the move to protect participants’ health during the coronavirus crisis.

The postponement includes the Race for Life 5K and 10K events at Newbury Racecourse which can no longer take place as originally scheduled on June 28.

Instead, the events have been rescheduled for Sunday, September 13.

Participants who had already signed up for the event in June can transfer their entry to the new September date.

New participants can meanwhile sign up at www.raceforlife.org

Cancer Research UK event manager for Newbury Joseph Hutchinson said: “We’re sending a heartfelt message to everyone to seize the opportunity and come join us to Race for Life in Newbury this September. As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we’re listening to the advice and guidance of the UK Government carefully.

“While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need during unprecedented times, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on Cancer Research UK’s fundraising.”

He added: “We hope men, women and children will unite against cancer and make Race for Life the best yet this autumn. Together we can beat cancer.

“Since it began, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue throughout these unprecedented times.”

For more information, visit www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.