Newbury Building Society's £30,000 boost for charities

NEWBURY Building Society has donated £30,000 to support its branch charity partners during the coronavirus pandemic.

The society brought forward its annual donation to each charity, usually made at the end of each calendar year, as an emergency donation to support their work and services during current crisis.

The donations are to help bridge gaps in funding caused by the cancellation of several of the charities key fundraising events.

The charities receiving support include the Prior’s Court Foundation, Newbury Cancer Care and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Society chief executive Roland Gardner said: “The society is pleased to be able to help our charity partners with early payment of this year’s donations.

"In such unusual times, anything we can do to support our local charities is so important to us.

"But let me also say that it is really the generosity of our members, the ones who save in our charity account, who provide the bulk of the money raised. They are the real heroes.”

Head of fundraising at Prior’s Court Foundation, Karen White, said: “We welcomed the ‘early’ support as our main fundraising event is under threat and other fundraising plans have been totally thrown off course. The offer from Newbury Building Society is extremely helpful and we were delighted to accept their assistance.”

Director of operations at Newbury Cancer Care, Helen Milroy, said: “We’re grateful for all the fantastic support that Newbury Building Society have given us over the years, and especially the huge part the Newbury and Thatcham branches have played in leading the fundraising on our behalf.”

The society also provides financial assistance to small local groups through its Community Support Scheme. It is currently welcoming applications from small community groups based in the society’s branch towns.

Applications from charities and organisations that may be helping vulnerable people who are self-isolating, supplying items for foodbanks, or alleviating the impact of children no longer receiving free school meals due to school closures in branch towns are particularly welcomed and can be made through the Newbury Building Society website at https://www.newbury.co.uk/