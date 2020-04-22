Hungerford's bid to save its small businesses

AN appeal has been launched for residents to help save their town’s small, independent business.

Hungerford residents are rightfully proud of them and its Chamber of Commerce chairman David Small (pictured) revealed the idea had come from a member of the public.

He said: “A resident who hasn’t lived here very long wrote to us and said how much they appreciated Hungerford’s independent shops and warned that the town should not risk losing them and become like elsewhere, with just chain stores.

"They included a donation which set the whole thing off.

"People do say Hungerford is a lovely town to shop in because of these businesses.”

The resulting ‘Support Hungerford Businsses’ appeal aims to provide local small businesses with financial help, should they need it for any reason that isn’t already covered by one the Government-sponsored concessions and initiatives during the current coronavirus.

Mr Small added: “This is intended to benefit the town’s small and privately owned independent shops, cafés, pubs, restaurants and other town-centre businesses which, despite the Government’s new strategies, are facing a dangerous shortfall between takings – in many cases now reduced to nil – and costs, ongoing and deferred, as a result of the crisis and the continuing ‘lockdown’ period.”

A designated bank account has been set up and local residents are invited to make one-off payments or set up standing orders.

Full confidentiality will be maintained for both donors and the businesses assisted, and for the amounts received and distributed in each case.

Decisions will be made by the chamber of commerce executive committee and overseen by the chamber’s accountants, Monty Accounting.

Donations, both one-off and regular, can be made to Hungerford Chamber of Commerce; TSB Hungerford branch; sort code 30-94-46; account number 15807160.

For any enquiries, or for more information, contact Mr Small on 07713 094759 or chamber treasurer Derek Loft on 07799 660584.

Alternatively, send an email to chairman@hungerfordchamberofcommerce.co.uk