Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

On sale now

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, two people have died from Covid-19 in council care homes. 

Also in this week's paper, the council's chief executive tells us about the district's PPE supply. 

Meanwhile, we bring more news on volunteers and fundraisers during the pandemic.   

In other news, councillors have criticised new plans for 75 homes north of Newbury. 

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Lyrid meteor shower to light up the West Berkshire skies

Lyrids meteor shower to light up the West Berkshire skies

Problems with mail deliveries reported

Mail

Lyrid meteor shower peak tonight and Starlink pass

Starlink pass and Lyrid meteor shower peak tonight

Plans for special Lidl sign at Newbury Retail Park shelved

Plans for special Lidl sign at Newbury Retail Park shelved

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33