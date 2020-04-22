Greenham Trust's Chris Boulton dancing the night away to raise money for coronavirus appeal

GREENHAM Trust chief executive Chris Boulton is donning his dancing shoes for 12 hours of dancing in 12 nights to raise money for the trust’s coronavirus appeal.

Mr Boulton started the challenge, titled ‘Northern Soul’ because of the genre of music, on Monday and has already raised more than £500 – which will be matched by the trust itself.

The fundraiser came about after Mr Boulton, who is a presenter on Kennet Radio, was challenged by Fair Close Centre and Porterfield PR to do a 24-hour dance marathon.

As a compromise, Mr Boulton offered to do an hour of dancing a night for 12 nights – and to live stream it.

Mr Boulton said: “It’s all good fun, all for a good cause and it’s something a bit different.

“It’s had an amazing number of views, people are interacting and we’ve raised about £500.

“My feet are okay – I suffered a bit of cramp on Monday and I had to grin and bear it for the last 10 minutes.

“My wife isn’t very happy by the fact that I seem to be wearing away the wooden floors, so I’ll have to fix that when it’s done.”

If you want to join me live on Periscope for the #northernsoul Dance Challenge, times are: Today 8pm, 23rd 6pm 24th 7pm 25th 6pm 26th 8pm 27th 8pm 28th 8pm 29th 8pm 30th 6pm 1st May 7pm (Last one!) Please donate to @Greenham_Trust Appeal here if you can: https://t.co/BqmAtusnz4 — Chris Boulton (@GreenhamTCEO) April 22, 2020

Greenham Trust’s emergency coronavirus appeal now stands at just over £261,000, with around £82,000 of that coming from public donations.

The trust is offering to match up to £100,000 donated by the public.

To donate, visit https://app.thegoodexchange.com/project/17994/greenham-trust/greenham-trust-coronavirus-emergency-appeal