Covid-19 Berkshire Maestros hardship grant to keep the music playing

Berkshire Maestro music education charity has launched an appeal for funding for a new hardship fund to support families who are experiencing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This fund aims to support them financially to continue their children’s music lessons during the crisis.

The fund has got off to a fantastic start thanks to a £5,000 grant from local funding organisation Berkshire Community Foundation.

With schools and music centres closed, Berkshire Maestros adapted their teaching methods to continue to provide individual instrumental and singing lessons online. However, some families may be struggling to meet the costs of lessons so the new fund will be vital to ensure continuity and improved well-being for their children.

Berkshire Maestros CEO Dawn Wren said: "Our hope is that we can support families to continue activities for their children and also to help our students with their own well-being by bringing some much-needed continuity into their lives.

"We want to keep the music going and thankfully, BCF has given us the opportunity to enable more people to do just that.”

Berkshire Maestros marketing and funding officer Vanessa Harbutt added: “We are so grateful to Berkshire Community Foundation and want to thank them for their grant. We care passionately about ensuring children and young people have access to high quality musical education regardless of circumstance. At such a difficult time for many, we want to do all that we can to enable them to continue their musical learning.”

Anyone who thinks they will need financial support for lessons in their current circumstances can request it.

Berkshire Maestros isn’t just offering online lessons to existing students – new students (children and adults) are welcome to sign up for online lessons on a wide range of instruments.

As well as enhancing key cognitive skills, learning to play an instrument or to sing enables children and young people to have fun, and to develop important life skills such as discipline, confidence, self-esteem and time management.

Anyone wanting to register for online lessons for the first time can find out more at Berkshire Maestros website: www.berkshiremaestros.org.uk

Berkshire Maestros also welcomes donations from any individuals or organisations who would like to contribute to the hardship fund. Please contact fundraising@berkshiremaestros.org.uk