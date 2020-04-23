Happy birthday to you...April 23rd

Today we're wishing a very happy birthday to Noah, Daniel, Mary, Evie, Wendy, Amelia, Jake, Chloe and Midge.

Happy birthday Noah. Mummy and all your brothers and sister hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 8th birthday Daniel. Your family and friends all hope you have a great day.

Happy 76th birthday Mary. Your family hope you have a great day.

Happy 4th birthday Evie. Mummy, Daddy and Ellis hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 70th Birthday Mum/Nan/Wendy. All your family hope you have a lovely day and they will celebrate soon.

Happy 1st birthday to Amelia. All your family hope you have a fantastic day.

Happy 10th Birthday Jake. Mummy, daddy, Amber and Dexter and all your family and friends can’t wait to sing you happy birthday when you blow out your candles on Zoom later.

Happy 18th birthday to Chloe. Mum, Dad, Alex, Shelly, Ben, Oliver and Charlotte all hope you have a wonderful day.

Happy birthday to Midge. Jacki, Connor, Adri and Marley all hope you have a fantastic day.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to this birthday shout out on the day, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story.