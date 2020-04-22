Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (April 22)

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus

There have been 255 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire, the latest figures from Public Health England show. 

The new figure is an increase of 14 on the 241 cases reported yesterday (Tuesday). 

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested, and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases now stands at 133,495, with 18,100 deaths in hospitals.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Lyrid meteor shower to light up the West Berkshire skies

Lyrids meteor shower to light up the West Berkshire skies

Problems with mail deliveries reported

Mail

Lyrid meteor shower peak tonight and Starlink pass

Starlink pass and Lyrid meteor shower peak tonight

Ross Kemp tells West Berkshire Council staff: 'Keep up the good work'

Ross Kemp tells West Berkshire Council staff: 'Keep up the good work'

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33