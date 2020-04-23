Coronavirus West Berkshire: council confirms coronavirus deaths at Birchwood Care Home

West Berkshire Council has confirmed that two residents of its Birchwood Care Home in Newbury have died after contracting Covid-19.

The families of Birchwood residents are to be sent letters informing them of the steps the home is taking to mitigate the outbreak.

The council’s Care Quality Team is liaising with the care home’s staff.

West Berkshire Council executive member for adult social care Graham Bridgman (Con, Burghfield and Mortimer) said: “We all wish to pass on our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased.

“The death of a loved one is always distressing, regardless of the situation, and this news brings home what a difficult task our care home staff face and what an appalling virus this is.

“Because I know this question is going to be asked, I am assured that our staff have adequate and appropriate levels of PPE and that we are following Public Health England guidance in managing the risk the virus brings to residents and staff in all our care homes.”

The news follows figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showing the number of people from the district who died with coronavirus, up to the week ending Friday, April 10.